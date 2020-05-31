Bandits Reportedly Kill Three Villagers In Katsina

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed three people at Matseri village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack which occurred on Saturday night also left six other villagers injured with properties destroyed.

According to locals, the attackers who came on motorbikes also raided three other villages – Yan Nasarawa, Unguwar Alhaji Babba, and Unguwar Kanya in Faskari LGA.

They were said to have carted away with some livestock belonging to residents of the villages.

When contacted, the spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, told Channels Television that he has yet to confirm the incident.

Residents, however, said the slain villagers had been buried and the injured victims were given medical treatment.

The attack took place a day after 13 people were killed in Unguwar Gizo, Maigora, Sabon Layi, and Mai Ruwa villages in Faskari.

Isah had confirmed the arrest of six notorious bandits terrorising Dutsinma LGA and the recovery of 130 cows and 225 sheep.

He revealed that two of the bandits came from Shamushalle village, another two from Nahuta village, while the remaining two were from Kurfi and Safana LGAs of the state.