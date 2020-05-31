Bayelsa Records First COVID-19 Death

Bayelsa State on Friday recorded the first death of a patient from Coronavirus complications.

The state COVID-19 Task Force made this announcement in a press conference in Yenagoa, the capital.

The task force said the victim was a military officer in his forties.

He was isolated at Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri after he tested positive to the virus and was said to be in stable condition. His health suddenly deteriorated and he developed severe respiratory distress.

The Director of Public Health in the State, Dr Yerinbuluemi Stow, added that aside the death recorded, all other patients are in stable condition.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Bayelsa State currently has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases.