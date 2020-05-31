COVID-19: Buhari, PTF Delegation Meet In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday held a meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha led the delegation to the presidential villa.

The meeting, as at the time of this report, was still ongoing. The task force is however expected to submit to President Buhari a report on the second phase of the ease of lockdown announced two weeks ago.

This report will guide the President in taking decisions on efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording more than 500 new single-day infections for the first time.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this takes the country’s total number of infections to 9,855, out of which 2,856 have been discharged and 273 fatalities recorded.