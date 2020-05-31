Fayemi Relaxes Lockdown, Subjects Reopening Of Worship Centres To Consultation

The Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi has announced the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the state.

With the relaxation, Ekiti people will now enjoy free movement for their daily activities from Monday to Friday between six in the morning and eight in the evening.

Similarly from Monday, public officers on Grade Level 8 and above are to resume for duty while those on Grade Level 7 and below will still remain at home till further notice.

The Governor says the dusk-to-dawn curfew will resume from 8pm to 6am daily while lockdown of the state borders remains enforced.

Reopening of schools, worship centres and major markets will however be subject to on-going consultations with stakeholders.

Governor Fayemi however advised residents of the state to keep to all prescribed rules set for the prevention of COVID-19.