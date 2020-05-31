LG Polls: PDP Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has triumphed in the just concluded local government elections in Benue State.

This comes as the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) declared the candidates of the PDP as winners of all the 23 chairmanships and 276 councillorship seats in the state.

Chairman of Benue SIEC, Tersoo Joseph, announced the results of the elections on Sunday at the commission’s Headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital.

The PDP and four other political parties fielded candidates in the polls which held on Saturday.

Joseph said the election was conducted in the 23 local councils of the state and the results were declared in line with the guidelines of the commission.

He asked the newly elected chairmen and counselors to come forward for their certificates of return from Monday.

According to the SIEC chairman, this is part of the process of completing the job of the commission before their inauguration by Governor Samuel Ortom on a yet to be announced date.