Jigawa Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jigawa State on Sunday confirmed the death of one of its members, Nasir Adam, from coronavirus complications.

Adam was aged 36 and died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Birninkudu after battling with acute respiratory disease later discovered to be from the virus.

The NMA Chairman in Jigawa State, Nura Basirka confirmed this incident to Channels Television.

“Until his death, Mr Adam was the Medical Officer in the Department of Internal Medicine, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, Mr Basirka said.

Adam was born in Jos, Plateau State capital, in 1984. He attended primary and secondary school in Jos. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 2012. He did horsemanship in the Federal Medical Center.

Jigawa State on Saturday discharged 22 COVID-19 patients after recovery and testing negative twice for the virus.

The Commissioner of Health Dr Abba Zakari, who confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital said the recovered patients have now been discharged from the isolation centre.