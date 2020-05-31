Man United Close To Extending Ighalo’s Loan Deal, Says Agent

Premier League giants, Manchester United are “nearing” a loan deal extension for Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo’s six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua is supposed to end on Sunday (today) with the Chinese Super League club earlier saying they wanted the player back.

The player’s agent, Atta Aneke, has, however, revealed that Ighalo is close to extending his stay with the Old Trafford side he joined on the January 2020 transfer deadline day.

According to Atta, negotiations between Shangai and United are ongoing and an agreement is expected to be reached on Sunday.

“We are nearing an agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan,” the agent was quoted as telling Norwegian outlet, Nettavisen. “The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021.”

Shanghai were eager to take the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) highest goals scorer back as the Chinese Super League is set to resume at the end of June or July.

The club were ready to let Ighalo join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on a permanent basis if United could pay at least £20 million.

United, however, want the player but not on a permanent deal and are offering another seven months that will see him stay at the club until January 2021.

Since joining the English side, Ighalo has bagged four goals in eight games in all competitions.