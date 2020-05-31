Two Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Akwa-Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Government on Saturday announced that two patients have been discharged in the state following treatment and recovery from Coronavirus.

The State Incident Manager and Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong said they were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

According to Ukpong, this brings to 16, the total number of those treated and discharged since the first set of COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on April 1, 2020.

Ukpong explained that Governor Udom Emmanuel has expended so much in healthcare and this, according to him, accounts for the 100% recovery rate experienced in the state.

“Yesterday, you saw the magnificent 300 – bed facility that the Governor put up at Ituk Mbang. It is going to compliment the services provided at Ikot Ekpene and the one at the Ibom Specialist Hospital,” he said.

He applauded the health management officials in the state for being responsive and promptly tracing contacts of cases recorded.

Akwa-Ibom State has so far recorded 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two fatalities.