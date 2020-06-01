Advertisement

Nigeria Records 416 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 10,578

Channels Television  
Updated June 1, 2020

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Monday with 416 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 10,578 out of which 3,122 have been discharged with 299 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 19 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 192 cases.

READ ALSO: Increased Use Of Antibiotics To Fight COVID-19 Will Lead To More Deaths – WHO

 



