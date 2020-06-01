Nigeria Records 416 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 10,578

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Monday with 416 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 10,578 out of which 3,122 have been discharged with 299 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 19 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 192 cases.

