Nobody Tells Me Who To Pick For Super Eagles Games – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said nobody dictates to him the players to pick for the team’s matches.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last week handed the German coach a fresh two-year contract after the expiration of his last deal with the West African nation.

While speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sports This Morning, Rohr said he critically looks at players before inviting them to feature for the three-time African champions.

“It is not a part of my contract to take players who are not so good,” the former Niger Republic coach said. “I can choose my players myself. It is the most important [thing]. So, nobody can tell me ‘You have to pick this one or that one.’”

He explained that he does the selection of players in consultation with his technical crew and that the best footballers will always be picked for matches irrespective of where they ply their trade.

“I can take the best players and I don’t do it alone,” he added. “We have a team and our staff.

“I have my assistant, I have my analyzer; each Monday we have our meetings and we speak about the games played at the weekend and what our players did. We have to take the best ones no matter where they are coming from.”

Also, he said he signed a new deal with Nigeria because he has not completed his mission with the team which he described as young.

According to him, there is a whole lot to be done to make the Eagles a better side, just as he lauded the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, and the football body for trusting him to lead Nigeria.

Rohr was named as Nigeria’s coach in 2016 following the departure of Sunday Oliseh and went on to qualify the side for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also led the Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt after Nigeria had missed out on the last two editions of the continental showpiece in 2015 and 2017.