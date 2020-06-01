JusticeForTina: Police Commence Disciplinary Procedures Against Two Indicted Officers

The Lagos Police Command has commenced disciplinary procedures against two officers indicted for partaking in the killing of Miss Tina Ezekwe within the Iyana-Oworo area of the metropolis.

On the 29th May, 2020, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu had ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 17-year-old lady.

It was revealed that the conduct of the two police officers, ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke linked with the incident, fell short of professional standards.

Having ascertained that its officers erred in the matter, the command says it has commenced an internal disciplinary proceeding against the two officers.

While the ASP has been served an official query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost’s Office.

The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police assured that as soon as the internal disciplinary proceedings have been duly exhausted and culpability of the indicted officers have been established, they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.