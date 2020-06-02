UPDATED: Buhari, AFDB President Adesina Meet In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with Mr Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the Africa Development Bank (AFDB).

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting which lasted about 45 minutes ended with Mr Adesina declining to speak with journalists.

This meeting follows a petition by a group of whistle-blowers against Adesina, accusing him of breaching AFDB’s code of conduct, some of which include private gains, impediments to efficiency, preferential treatment, and involvement in political activities.

The group, which noted their allegations were in line with AfDB’s whistleblowing policy, said these activities adversely affected the confidence and integrity of the bank.

Adesina has continued to deny these allegations, he maintained that he was innocent.

“I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped-up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honour and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank,” Adesina said recently while responding to the accusations.

The Nigerian government has, however, continued to rally support for Adesina. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in a letter urged the board of the AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Mr Adesina.

Nigeria’s Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in a communique also called on the board of AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Adesina by the US treasury secretary.

