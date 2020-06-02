COVID-19: Why It Is Imperative To Proceed With Electoral Activities – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained while it is necessary for Nigeria to continue with electoral activities in the period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, health authorities in Nigeria have issued guidelines on how public institutions can protect their workforce and safely serve the public interest.

He made the remarks at the first virtual consultative meeting of the commission with Civil Society Organisations which held on Tuesday.

Yakubu believes the nation’s democracy and electoral activities cannot be truncated as a result of the pandemic.

He noted the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) based on the advisory from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and global health authorities.

The INEC boss revealed that the electoral umpire has released a policy document on how electoral activities can proceed while mitigating the risk to all involved in the process.

He also hinted that some political parties have notified INEC of the dates for their primaries, adding that this marked the formal commencement of the process for the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 19.

Read the full text of the INEC chairman’s remarks at the meeting below: