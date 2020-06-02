Edo Police Confirm Death Of Lawyer, Arrest Alleged Killers

The police in Edo State have confirmed the death of a lawyer in the state, one Mr. Iyoha Osobase Omon after his alleged killers were said to have confessed to the killing and led a police team to the shallow grave where he was buried in Benin City the Edo State capital.

The command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dsp Chidi Nwabuzor, said Osobase’s remains were on Tuesday exhumed by pathologists from the Central Hospital Benin City and taken to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

According to the police, the command received a complaint from one Ukato Thompson on May 7, 2020, that his brother barrister Iyoha Osobase Omon, (41 years old) had been kidnapped by one Osasu Osadolor and his gang members at Evbuomodu village, Aduwawa, Benin City.

It said thereafter, operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit immediately took over the case from Aduwawa division after a preliminary investigation.

It also said that on May 19, 2020, the alleged kidnap kingpin, Osadolor, was arrested with a black coloured Lexus 330 jeep reg. No. Ben-374-cu used in kidnapping the victim.

Police operatives of the unit were also said to have (on May 26, 2020), arrested three additional suspects namely: Uwadia Taiwo Uhunmwangho (38 years old), John Oke (30 years old) and Saturday Imagbe (40 years old) with one Audi 80 car reg. No. Ca-956-ben also used in kidnapping the victim.

The suspects were said to have confessed to beating up the victim and later dropped him somewhere along old Benin-Auchi Road, Aduwawa, Benin City.

The police statement revealed that on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the operatives while furthering their investigation, arrested two other gang members, one Leonard David (21 years old) and Valentine Dibie (24 years old).

They maintained that all the suspects confessed to conspiracy, kidnapping and the murder of Mr. Omon whom they allegedly killed and buried in a bush close to his house at Aduwawa, Benin City.