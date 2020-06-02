Gbajabiamila Mourns Former Lagos Lawmaker, Senator Munir Muse

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has mourned former Lagos lawmaker, Senator Munir Muse, describing his death as sad and painful.

Muse represented Lagos Central Senatorial District in the House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011.

Gbajabiamila in a statement signed on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Senator Muse would be missed by all Lagosians, especially those from his immediate senatorial district.

“On this day, I join millions of Lagosians to mourn a very distinguished man, who served his people with uttermost dedication and commitment. He was a perfect gentleman and silent achiever.

“As a politician myself, I learnt from his wealth of experience. I remember our public engagement at Eko Club, Surulere in 2018 where he encouraged me not to renege on the pursuit for the speakership seat in the interest of the country, A lot of people may have hoped to continue learning from him, but God Almighty has taken him away.

“I won’t forget in a hurry Senator Munir Muse’s towering achievements as council Chairman of Apapa Local Government, which earned him special recognition in Lagos State, hence his elevation by the people of Lagos Central to the position of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Gbajabiamila said.

He added that as a mark of honour, his successor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been organising a football tournament annually in his honour.

“Though he is no more today, we find solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation,” Gbajabiamila said.

Senator Muse died on Tuesday in Lagos, at the age of 81.