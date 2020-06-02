‘He Took The World By Storm With His Talent,’ Obaseki Mourns Majek Fashek

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has mourned Reggae music icon, Majek Fashek, who died on Tuesday at the age of 57.

The news of Fashek’s death was shared on Tuesday morning by his manager Omenka Uzoma.

“Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the Africa No 1 legendary icon has gone to be with the LORD his Maker. Let’s celebrate him, his achievements and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified,” Uzoma wrote on the official Instagram handle of the music legend.

Obaseki in response to this joined other Nigerians in paying tributes. He described Fashek as a maverick musician who took the world by storm with his “enigmatic talent.”

“I mourn the death of quintessential, maverick musician and Edo son, Majek Fashek.

“Fashek, who took the world by storm with his enigmatic talent, remains one of the finest cultural icons of his age and would be remembered for his disarming craft and skill,” Obaseki tweeted.

Born in Benin, Edo State capital, with real names Majekodunmi Fasheke, the icon was known for hits such as ‘Send Down The Rain’, ‘So Long, Too Long’, and many others.

He died in New York after a protracted battle with cancer.

He had earlier been hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London in November 2019.