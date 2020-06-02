Kano Govt Eases Lockdown, Releases Protocols And Summons Market Leaders

The Kano State Government has eased the lockdown which was imposed on the state in a bid curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In line with the Federal Government’s directives regarding how state governments can ease their lockdown exercises, the Kano state government has released guidelines and established protocols on how to manage access to markets and locations of economic activities to limit the risk of continuous transmission.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, noted in a statement that after critical review and due consultations with key public health professionals regarding the situation in Kano; market operations, religious gatherings and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

Malam Garba said Governor Ganduje has summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders on how to ensure strict observance of safety and prevention protocols in markets and business places.

The commissioner also pointed out that while these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce and essential services are still restricted.

He stated that schools will remain closed, and urged students to make judicious use of the opportunities that will be availed via radio broadcast and televised lessons being sponsored by the state government.

Speaking on the handling of COVID-19 cases in Kano, Malam Garba said that Governor Ganduje has attributed the success being recorded in terms of reduced numbers of infectious, to measures being taken by the government and health authorities, and more importantly; to fervent prayers by the Ulama and the people of state.

According to the State’s Spokesman, the Kano Government has called for more of such prayers until the disease is completely wiped out.

Malam Garba on behalf of the government, thanked the people for their patience and understanding in the face of the restriction order.