Nigeria Records 241 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Rise To 10,819

Nigeria has recorded 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday.

According to the health agency, Lagos reported the highest number with 142 new cases, followed by Oyo with 15 and the FCT with 13.

Other states with new cases include Kano with 12, Edo 11, Delta 10, Kaduna and Rivers each with nine, Borno eight, Jigawa four, Gombe and Plateau each with three and Osun and Bauchi each with one.

While the number of deaths rose to 314, the number of discharge cases also grew to 3,239.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced guidelines for the reopening of worship centres across the country while reiterating it was still safer to avoid outdoor activities.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 377,213 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 6,320,480 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,662,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since 1900 GMT Monday, 3,774 new deaths and 101,145 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most deaths over that period were the United States with 986, Brazil with 623 and Britain with 324.

The US is the also worst-hit country with 105,644 total deaths from 1,820,523 cases. At least 458,231 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 39,369 deaths from 277,985 cases, Italy with 33,530 deaths from 233,515 cases, Brazil with 29,937 deaths and 526,447 cases and France with 28,940 deaths and 188,322 cases (French authorities revised the number slightly downwards on Tuesday).

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 82 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Britain 58, Italy 55 and France 44.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,022 infections. It has 78,315 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 179,939 deaths from 2,182,292 cases, the United States and Canada have 113,091 deaths from 1,912,916 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 52,889 deaths from 1,057,145 cases, Asia 16,986 deaths from 578,716 cases, the Middle East 9,763 deaths from 423,904 cases, Africa 4,414 deaths from 156,916 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,591 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.