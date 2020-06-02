Police, LG Chairman Disagree Over Death Toll In Benue Attack

Conflicting figures have emerged following an attack by gunmen at Itakpa community in Benue State.

The deaths were recorded when a group of armed men wearing military uniforms invaded Obi Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to have attempted to kill the lawmaker representing Obi State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly.

Although the police authorities in the state confirmed the attack, they insisted that the number of people who lost their lives was not up to 13.

In a telephone chat with Channels Television on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Mohammed Mukandas, revealed that the police could only recover three bodies.

He insisted that the timely intervention of policemen in that area forced the gunmen to flee the scene, adding at about 70 personnel have been deployed to keep the peace.

The death toll given by the police commissioner was, however, contradicted by the local government chairman in Obi.

On his part, Mr Joseph Ipenyi told Channels Television that the armed men who were suspected to be herdsmen stormed Itakpa community and killed 13 people.

He added that they attacked other communities in the area, and described the act as a militia campaign to scare people out of their homes.