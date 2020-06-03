20 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 928, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the 20 newly recovered patients, six were females while 14 were males and they have all been discharged from various isolation facilities.

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, 8 from Eti-Osa (landmark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19,” the ministry said.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria had recorded 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10,819.

According to the NCDC, Lagos reported the highest number with 142 new cases, followed by Oyo with 15 and the FCT with 13.

Other states with new cases include Kano with 12, Edo 11, Delta 10, Kaduna and Rivers each with nine, Borno eight, Jigawa four, Gombe and Plateau each with three and Osun and Bauchi each with one.

While the number of deaths rose to 314, the total number of discharged cases nationwide grew to 3,239.