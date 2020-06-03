Bauchi Deputy Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the state isolation centre.

A statement from the state government says the deputy governor who is also the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state contracted the disease while on duty.

Meanwhile the state governor, Bala Muhammed has asked citizens of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols against the virus as it spreads in the state.