Boko Haram Top Commanders Killed, Equipment Destroyed– DHQ

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed top Boko Haram terrorists in a military operation in the northeast.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, the death of the insurgents followed a failed “attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Response Area Firgi within the 7 Division Strike Group.”

Enenche noted that the terrorists who met their waterloo were some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’s group.

“Consequently, troops of Operation LAFYA DOLE carried out a counter-attack against the terrorists on the 26th of May 2020. After the attack, human intelligence confirmed the death of some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group.

“The BHT/ISWAP Commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others.

“Additionally, Seventy-two (72) members of the sect were also neutralised. Others wounded with narrow chances of survival include some high profile Commanders and fighters namely: Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari,” the statement partly read.

Similarly, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has commended “the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North East security challenge.”

He, however, encouraged all troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists.