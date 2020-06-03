BREAKING: Nigeria Records 348 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 11,000

Nigeria has recorded an additional 348 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 11,166.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this late on Wednesday.

According to the agency’s report, 163 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 76 in the FCT and 23 in Ebonyi.

Other affected states were Rivers with 21 cases, Delta, Nasarawa and Niger with eight each, Enugu with six, five each in Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Gombe, four in Benue, two in Ogun, and one each in Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra.

A total of 3,329 have been discharged, while 315 deaths have been recorded.

