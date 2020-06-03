Channels TV Visits Muhammadu Buhari COVID-19 Isolation Center in Kano

Channels Television on Wednesday visited the Muhammadu Buhari COVID-19 Isolation Center in Kano State where some patients are currently receiving treatment.

According to our correspondent, some of the patients were in high spirits as they gradually recover from the disease and await their discharge from the 80-bed capacity isolation center.

Despite the rapid spread of the virus in the state, many have remained in doubt as to whether it really exists.

On April 11, 2020 Kano recorded its index case of the COVID-19.

Since then, the figures continued to rise rapidly making the state the second-highest in terms of the number of infections, with 970 positive cases.

So far in the state, over 4,000 samples have been tested and from the 970 positive cases, 639 are active, while 286 patients have been discharged from various isolation centers.

45 deaths have, however, been recorded.

Meanwhile, the state government says it is still investigating to know the cause of other recent ‘mysterious deaths’ across the state.