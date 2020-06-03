COVID-19: FG Reveals Five Airports To Be Reopened By June 21

The Federal Government has announced that only five airports will be reopened when flight operations resume on Saturday, June 21.

According to a circular by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), asides the five selected airports, all others are to remain closed for further assessment.

The memo further revealed that Nigeria’s airspace remains closed to international flights.

The domestic airports that will be opened include Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

Other airports are expected to be gradually added to the network after review and assessment.

READ ALSO: #JusticeForUwa: Today I Rise In Solidarity With Women – Tinubu

Below is the full communique sent out by the NCAA, regarding flight restrictions.