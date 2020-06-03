Edo Ready For Governorship Election Despite COVID-19, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says the state is ready for the governorship election despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The governor made this known on Wednesday during the Citizens’ Townhall on Voting Amidst COVID-19 which aired on Channels Television.

According to him, the state government is determined to manage the current 336 cases of the virus, while being on the watch for any new infections.

Obaseki noted that the first round of the pandemic will peak in the third week in June, adding that his administration will manage the public health situations in the state before the election on September 19.

“We are ready for the gubernatorial elections this year. Fortunately, it is going to be taking place on September 19.

“From the epidemiological survey we have done in Edo State, we believe that the first round of the epidemic will peak about the third week in June and then subsequently, we hope that we don’t have reoccurrences.

“That way, we should be able to manage the public health situations in our state before the elections on September 19,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor noted that the state government is committed to the screening, testing and treatment of residents of the state as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Obaseki also said that the state has “perhaps one of the largest testing capacities in the country” which he believes will boost the fight against the virus.

The governor also noted that his administration has screened over 300,000 of the residents in the last six to eight weeks, a development which he says is responsible for the increased number of cases in the state.