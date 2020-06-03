JusticeForUwa: New Edo CP Condoles With Family, Vows To Arrest Culprits

The new Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Johnson Kokumo has promised that efforts would not be spared in ensuring that the culprits involved in the circumstances that led to Uwaila Omozuwa’s death are apprehended and made to face the law.

Kokumo made the promise when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased Uniben student at their home in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the Commissioner noted that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will not escape justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we arrest the perpetrators. They cannot just escape from justice.

“We will round them up all; I am giving you that assurance. So sorry, may God almighty give you and of course members of your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The father of the deceased thanked the police for the efforts in ensuring that justice is served.