Lagos Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Stance Against All Forms Of Sexual And Gender-Based Violence

In the wake of increased reports of sexual violence and gruesome deaths, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including rape, domestic violence, and child abuse.

As evidenced by over 90 convictions of sexual offenses secured in 2019 alone, the Lagos State Government in a communique on Wednesday noted that such inhumane acts would not be tolerated, stressing that it will continue to ensure that the full arm of the law is unleashed on any offender.

Coordinator for the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, urged anyone who has experienced either domestic or sexual violence to reach out to the response team via 0906-288-7844 or dial * 6820# to report.

Ms Vivour-Adeniyi urged all who are victims of these crimes to be strong, she wrote: “We believe you…. You are not alone…There is Hope. #Justice for all survivors”.