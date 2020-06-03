Wadume, Five Others Arraigned For Murder And Kidnapping

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (alias Wadume), and five others have been arraigned in court.

They are facing charges bordering around kidnapping and murder, including the killing of three policemen and a civilian, who were killed at a checkpoint in Taraba state.

Recall that last year, some soldiers had opened fire on policemen who were conveying the alleged kidnap kingpin following his arrest.

This led to the death of three police officers and a civilian and also allowed Wadume escape from custody.

In August 2019, Wadume was rearrested in Kano after which he confessed that he was released by soldiers following the killing of the policemen in Taraba state.