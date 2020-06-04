Eight Policemen, One Civilian Killed By Gunmen In Kogi

Gunmen have killed eight policemen and one civilian on duty at Isanlu in Yagba East local government area of Kogi state.

The incident is said to have taken place at about 12pm today.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Isanlu police station, killing the Divisional Police Officer in charged of the station alongside five policemen and two female police officers.

After killing the officer, the gunmen then carted away weapons in the station’s armoury.

Then the gunmen proceeded to the local government branch of First Bank Plc where a female civilian who was at the bank to conduct business was also killed, bringing the total causality recorded to nine.

According to witnesses, the gunmen attacked the bank for more than one hour without any interference.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman to the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Williams Ayah, an investigation has been launched, stressing that the Commissioner of Police CP Edeh Ayuba directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to head the investigation.

Ayah assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be arrested and prosecuted.