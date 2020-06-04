Air Force Nabs Fake Officer In Ondo

A middle-aged man named Olusegun Abe has been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital for allegedly parading himself as a Nigeria Air Force Flight Commander to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

The arrest was made by the officers of the Air Force 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun State.

Speaking on the arrest, the Acting Commander of NAF 209 Quick Response Group, Flight Lieutenant Morphy Owoche disclosed that the suspect was wearing the Nigerian military woodland camouflage uniform.

The suspect was accused of wearing the uniform of the rank of a Wing Commander instead of Flight Lieutenant.

Owoche explained that Abe was about defrauding the sister of late Air Force Officer, Flight Lieutenant Ohai Idonije, by asking her to hand over originals of some sensitive documents of her late brother, which the suspect intended to use in claiming the benefits of the late NAF officer.

Luck, however, ran out of the fake NAF Officer as the sister of the late Officer reached out to the Acting Commander of NAF 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu Ijesha, Osun State, and the suspect was apprehended.

Owoche maintained that the Force will not condone any act that could tarnish its image.

He, therefore, asked members of the public and the families of the deceased to continually direct all enquires on payment of death benefits to the Nigerian Military Pension Board Headquarters in Abuja.

The suspect was handed over to the officers of the Ondo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro commended the Nigeria Air Force for arresting the culprit.