Buhari Mourns Former Ondo State Governor, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and indigenes of Ondo State over the death of Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua, who was a governor of the state from 1992-1993.

The President sympathized with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who worked every hard to improve infrastructure and livelihood of people in the state.

President Buhari affirmed that Evangelist Olumilua played an active role in the return of democracy in the country, and served creditably as Chairman, Nigeria Pilgrims Board.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.