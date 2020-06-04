COVID-19: Governor Masari Reopens Major Markets In Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the re-opening of all weekly major markets operating in the state.

The affected markets are Charanchi, Mai’aduwa, Mashi, Dandume, among others.

The re-opening of the markets will take effect from Friday, June 5.

This follows the drop in the emergence of new COVID-19 cases and the concern of the government on the adverse effects of shutting down the markets and the socio-economic activities and well-being of the majority of the people in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, the directive followed a regular review meeting between the government and other stakeholders on the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

Inuwa, however, warned people to note that despite easing the lockdown, the lifting of the ban and restrictions and re-opening of the markets, there is no coronavirus in the state.

The state government also asked the people to strictly abide by the health and security protocols such as the consistent wearing of the facemask, maintaining of social and physical distancing as well as constant washing of hands with soap and hand sanitizers.

While calling for continued cooperation, support and understanding of the people to collectively fight the pandemic to the end particularly, Governor Masari warned aged persons and people with various health concerns to avoid crowded places.