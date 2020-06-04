Family Members Forcefully Move COVID-19 Patient Out Of Isolation Center

The Delta State Ministry of Health has announced that the family members of a COVID-19 patient have forcefully moved him out from one of the isolation centres in Asaba, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Health, Ononye Mordi, who made the announcement on Thursday expressed displeasure over the forceful removal of the patient.

The patient is identified as a 53-year-old health official named Nwachukwu Michael Mordi.

He had tested positive to COVID-19 on May 23, 2020, and was admitted into the isolation centre on May 24, 2020.

The Commissioner lamented that the abductors now constitutes a grave danger to their own health and that of persons they have come in contact with, including members of their community.

Efforts are currently ongoing by Health in the state to find the patient and ensure he is back at the centre to continue treatment.