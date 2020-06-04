FCTA Releases Guidelines For Re-Opening Of Worship Places

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday June 3 2020, chaired a meeting of the FCT Administration and leadership of the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria and League of FCT Imams Initiative to review the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 particularly as they concern places of worship.

While reviewing the guidelines, the meeting received briefings from the FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team on the situation of the pandemic in the FCT.

The report of the Committee set up by the Honourable Minister on May 19, 2020, to draw up protocols to be adopted for possible re-opening of places of worship, was equally received at the meeting.

After extensive deliberations, the meeting agreed to adopt the Guidelines as released by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with regards to the re-opening of places of worship in the FCT under the second phase of the ease of lockdown for the next four weeks.

The Minister expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration to the religious leaders for their cooperation and commitment towards a safe re-opening of places of worship in the Territory.

He also urged residents to use the opportunity provided by the re-opening of Churches and Mosques to pray fervently for the early end to the Covid -19 pandemic.

The religious leaders expressed their appreciation to the FCT Administration for always consulting and taking into consideration the opinions of the religious organisations on important societal issues like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this consensus, between the FCT Administration and the religious leaders, the protocols guiding the re-opening of places of worship in the Territory are as follows: