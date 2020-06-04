Gombe Shuts Govt House, Asks Workers To Undergo COVID-19 Test

As precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, Gombe has shut the Government House in the state capital.

The state government also ordered public officials; including cabinet members and staff to undergo COVID-19 test.

This follows the death of a Director of Special Services and Political Office of the Secretary to the State Government who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Misilli, Governor Inuwa Yahaya ordered that the “Government House Clinic where the deceased was admitted be disinfected and closed from any Physical interactions until Monday 8th June 2020.”

The governor also directed that high-risk areas such as the offices of the deceased and that of the SSG should also be fumigated.

Similarly, “those tested are also strongly advised to go into self-isolation pending the outcome of the results.”

While urging members of the general public to take the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols and medical experts’ advice seriously, Governor Yahaya called for a strict observance of all precautionary measures of hand-washing, use of sanitisers and face masks as well as maintain social distancing.

He said such measures are important in order to prevent the spread of the disease, especially because the nation has entered into another phase of the COVID-19 spread called community transmission.

The SSG, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who was the first to be tested commended the effort of the State Taskforce on COVID-19 for its decisive approach and response after it was confirmed that the staff in the SSG’s office died of COVID-19 complications.

“The Taskforce took the right and by all means, the correct decision to forestall the spread of the virus among the good people of Gombe State by immediately conducting the much-needed contact tracing and advising every member of staff, including family members, friends and well-wishers to be tested and if found positive, proceed on self-isolation,” he said.

Meanwhile, samples from Commissioners, Special Advisers, members of the Taskforce on COVID-19 where the deceased served in several capacities as well as those of other staff and aides are being taken test while the Rapid Response Team has also commenced contact tracing.