Gunmen Kidnap Chinese National In Ebonyi

Gunmen have kidnapped one Chinese expatriate working at a mining site in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

The State Police Command confirmed the abduction to Channels Television during an interview on Thursday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, the incident was reported on Wednesday by a staff of the mining company that unknown gunmen numbering about 20 abducted the worker after shooting sporadically into the air.

She disclosed that the police are yet to establish the motive behind the abduction, adding that preliminary investigation had commenced.

The police spokesperson explained that the gunmen initially abducted two Chinese national but later dropped one along with the bush after much pressure from the local vigilante and the police.

While urging indigenes of the state to go about their lawful activities, she said the command is doing everything possible to ensure the victim is rescued unhurt.