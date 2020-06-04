Lagos Discharges 24 Former COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos state government has discharged 24 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres after they recovered and tested negative twice for the virus.

Those discharged include 9 females and 15 males; all Nigerians.

Four of the patients were discharged from the Isolation Centre in Onikan, one from Gbagada, another one from Agidingbi, while eighteen others were discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centre.

According to the State’s Ministry of Health, this brings to 952, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.