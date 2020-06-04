Nasarawa Records Four COVID-19 Deaths

The death toll of COVID-19 in Nasarawa State has risen to four.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Thursday during the maiden State COVID-19 Stakeholders Review Meeting.

After the meeting, the ban on motorcycles was lifted, markets opened and religious centres to maintain status quo but are advised to adhere strictly to safety protocols.

