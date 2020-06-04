Advertisement

Nigeria Records 350 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 11,516

Channels Television  
Updated June 4, 2020
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Thursday with 350 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 11,516 out of which 3,535 have been discharged with 323 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 19 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 102 cases.

READ ALSO: WHO Resumes Use Of Hydroxychloroquine In Fight Against COVID-19, PTF Affirms



More on Headlines

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Now To Be Completed In 2022 – Fashola

WHO Resumes Use Of Hydroxychloroquine In Fight Against COVID-19, PTF Affirms

Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19 And 21 – Sanwo-Olu

Sexual Violence: Reps Vote Against Castration As Punishment For Rapists

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement