Stage Set For Implementing The Greatest Agric Revolution In Nigerian History – Lai Mohammed

The Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says that the stage is set for the greatest agricultural revolution in Nigerian history.

Alhaji Mohammed disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Mohammed said the revolution would be brought to fruition through a programme called ” The Green Imperative”.

According to the minister the initiative is a Nigeria-Brazil Bilateral Agriculture Development Programme, one which dates back to the 6th of June 2016.

He said that amongst other things, the initiative will reactivate six motor assembly plants in the six-geopolitical zones of the country for assembling tractors and other implements.

Adding that the programme will also import the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) parts of about 5,000 tractors and numerous implements (for local assembly) annually for a period of 10 years.

READ ALSO: WHO Resumes Use Of Hydroxychloroquine In Fight Against COVID-19, PTF Affirms

Below is the full speech as rendered by the minister in Abuja.