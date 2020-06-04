Three-Year-Old Baby Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Imo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A three-year-old baby has tested positive for COVID-19 in Imo State.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce in the state, Professor Maurice Iwu while addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

According to Professor Iwu, the baby is from a family of six, comprising the father and three of his children who all tested positive to the virus.

He added that the baby will be preferentially isolated.

Iwu said further that the Imo State currently has seven active cases of the virus and efforts are on in scaling up activities to ensure that about 100 persons are tested per day. He urged people of the state not to panic maintaining that Coronavirus is real but not a death sentence.

He also advised residents of the state to continue to adhere to all the precautionary measures put in place by the government.