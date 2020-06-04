Umahi Orders Cabinet Members To Take COVID-19 Test

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has directed all members of the State Executive Council to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

He gave the directive in a statement on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji.

Governor Umahi also ordered all government officials, especially those working in the state’s Ministries of Finance and Budget to take the test within the next seven days.

He decried the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state which has risen to 75 out of over 3,000 samples tested.

According to the statement, the governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are in stable conditions.

In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he directed that all government offices be shut down from Thursday and resume on Wednesday next week.

The governor, however, noted that all civil servants would work from their respective homes within the period.

He directed comprehensive decontamination of government offices, including the new and old Government House complex.

Governor Umahi advised that during the period of the closedown of government offices, all workers, especially from the two ministries, should go into self-isolation.

He added that all site operations should remain open but must be in strict observance of the COVID-19- protocols.

The governor explained that of the 75 cases recorded so far in Ebonyi, the government has discharged 26 patients and 49 others were receiving treatment and in stable conditions.

“In view of this development, he passionately appeals to all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state, as records have shown that the positive cases hitherto recorded in the state were those who returned from the epicentre states,” the statement read.

Governor Umahi also urged the residents to take seriously the COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He listed them to include regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, use of face masks, social distancing, and avoiding of crowded places.

The governor reminded the residents that the nation was already in the community transmission level – another phase of the disease spread.

He commended all those who have made concerted efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked the newly appointed caretaker chairmen for handling coronavirus emergencies properly.