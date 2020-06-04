WHO Resumes Use Of Hydroxychloroquine In Fight Against COVID-19, PTF Affirms

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has affirmed that the World Health Organization has resumed its use of Hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the PTF’s briefing today.

The PTF Chairman warned however, that Nigerians must desist from rushing to buy the drug in a bid to self medicate.

Boss Mustapha also noted that overseeing the second phase of the ease of lockdown is a critical role which state governments must play diligently.

Mr Mustapha reminded the public on the need to comply with the guidelines for worship centers, insisting that compliance is very important at this time.

The Secretary General assured that the PTF will continue to monitor situations across the country and stressed that the committee will not hesitate to review its decisions if need be.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with the government and health authorities when it comes to contact tracing.