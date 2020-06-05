Bandits Kill 21, Injure 12 Others In Fresh Attacks On Zamfara Villages

Suspected bandits have killed 21 people and wounded 12 others during attacks in some villages in Maru and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, says the bandits attacked Tungar Malan, Manyan Karaje, Tungar Arne, Dangodon Maiyakane, Dangodon Mai Masallaci and Boleke villages in Maru Local Government between the 2nd and 3rd of June, 2020, with the intention to rustle cows.

And when confronted by members of a militia group known as “YAN SAKAI”, the bandits started shooting sporadically, and this resulted in the death of fifteen people, while seven others sustained gun shot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking further, the police spokesman said bandits also attacked and killed six persons and wounded five others at four other villages including Gidan Dan Kani, Tungar lauti, Inwala and Dangodo in Talata Mafara Local Government.

He explained that the victims were attacked and killed while coming back from a funeral prayer .

According to the police spokesman, investigations have been launched into the recent attacks, with an assurance that the bandits will be brought to book.