Buhari Approves Reappointment Of Professor Danbatta As NCC’s Boss

In an effort to consolidate what has been achieved in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbattaas the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

Professor Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

While wishing Professor Danbatta the best, the Honourable Minister directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of the Federal Government through the Ministry.

Furthermore, the Honourable Minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians, and investors are adequately protected.