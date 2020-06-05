COVID-19: Court Convicts 16 Persons For Violating Guidelines In Edo

A mobile court sitting in Benin City has convicted 16 persons for violating the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases Prevention Regulations put in place by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The violators, who were arrested at Airport Road axis, under Oredo Magistrate District, were charged for violating the government’s order on the compulsory use of face mask to protect themselves and stop the infection of others.

The Presiding Magistrates, Mrs. Igho Braimoh and Okunrobo F. E, convicted the accused to between two to three days of community service.

The service involves clearing of grasses for between two to three hours at Evboriaria Magistrate Court Compound; High Court premises and Golf Course Road by Government House.

Similarly, the violators are compelled to pay a fine of between N2000 to N5000.

According to the magistrates, the offenders violated Section 8 (6)(C) of State Dangerous Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, which states that all or a person should wear or utilize protective device to protect the persons or to stop the infection of others in the local Area.

One of the accused, Mr. Fred Ibrahim, was discharged and acquitted, while another accused person, Mr. John Akpan, was charged for overloading his vehicle which is against the nation’s Quarantine Act.

Also, one Mr. Nosakhare Osazuwa, with Vehicle Registration Number LNA 611 BP, was charged for picking up passengers in an unauthorised bus stop while Mr. Ogeide Nosa was discharged and freed on health grounds.