Edo Election: PDP Screens Three Aspirants, Promises Fair Play

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened three aspirants for the Edo State governorship election on September 19.

The party’s five-man screening committee inaugurated by its National Working Committee made this known on Friday

Addressing journalists before the commencement of the screening which was held behind closed doors, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Kingsley Chinda assured the party and the aspirants that the committee will be strict and fair in order to ensure that the very best from the party is presented to the people of the state.

The aspirants – Gideon ikhine and Ogbeide Ihama were screened physically while Kenneth Imansuangbon was screened through virtual means.

Members of the PDP committee include: Senator Joy Emordi, Oladimeji Fabiyi, Missus Aishat Hasindu while Honourable Boyele Debekeme is the Secretary.