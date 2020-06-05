Ganduje Directs House-To-House Sample Collection For COVID-19 Test

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed the commencement of house-to-house sample collection exercise in the eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The emergency exercise is expected to take place within the metropolitan LGAs such as Taurani, Nasarawa, and Kano municipal, where most of the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are concentrated.

Governor Ganduje disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing organised by the State Task Force on COVID-19.

He said, “We are putting our emphasis within the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas. We are engaging in house-to-house sample collection.

“I think during the political campaign, some politicians engaged in a house-to-house campaign. Right now, for COVID-19, we are engaging in a house-to-house sample collection campaign.”

According to the governor, the state has always improved on its successes in the fight against COVID-19 which is a result of the commitment of the Task Force and the frontline health workers.

He noted that the people were aware of the easiest ways to contract and avoid getting infected with the disease.

“We know the three commandments of COVID-19 which are social distancing, washing and sanitising our hands and wearing our face mask. These three commandments should become our way of life. They should become part of our everyday life,” Ganduje urged the people.

He added, “Relaxation of lockdown is now from 6am to 6pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. We also decided to open our markets in order to improve business activities in the state.

“We are producing face masks in large quantities and the market leaders have promised to produce face masks and distribute them free of charge. They will also provide water and soap for visitors and customers to make use of them.”

The governors hinted that officials have been directed to fumigate all the markets to ensure that they were devoid of diseases, saying the ratio of collection of samples has increased.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 and the state deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, said their objective was to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

He noted that since Kano recorded its index case of COVID-19, the task force has continued to work hard in ensuring that the spread of the virus was controlled.

“This we have done through a coordinated mechanism for preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Task Force has been working hand-in-hand with the Committee on Palliatives to ensure donations from corporate organisations and good spirited individuals,” he said.

The deputy governor added, “We are also working with traditional rulers, Civil Society Organisations, and other opinion leaders to ensure effective enlightenment of members of the public.”