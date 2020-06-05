Advertisement

Lagos Approves Prince Gbolahan Lawal As New Oniru Of Iruland

Updated June 5, 2020

 

The Lagos State Government has announced the appointment of Prince Abdul-Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal as the new Oniru of Iruland.

Prince Gbolahan’s nomination was approved today by the Lagos State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied all legal requirements.

According to a social media statement by the governor, the new Oniru of Iruland, will take over the illustrious throne and build on the worthy legacy of his forebears.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I wish the new Oniru a successful reign that will usher in progress and development of Iruland and our state,” Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

